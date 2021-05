Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Caldwell County Health Department in Kingston will start walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics starting June 2.

Moderna vaccines will be available each Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. until further notice.

No appointments will be necessary.

Questions about the walk-in vaccine clinics should be directed to the Caldwell County Health Department at 816-586-2311.

