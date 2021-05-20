Chillicothe Street Department to close intersection for repair

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Chillicothe Street Department will close the intersection of Third and Hickory streets for repair.

The intersection will be closed on May 24th at 6:30 in the morning and remain closed until the project is completed. The project is anticipated to last one week; however, inclement weather could affect the project, and it could take a couple of weeks.

The street department will tear out old asphalt and broken-up concrete. Department employees will then pour new concrete, and lay new asphalt.

Questions about the repair at Third and Hickory streets should be directed to Chillicothe Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie at 660-646-3811.

