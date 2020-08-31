Cainsville man facing drug-related charges in Grundy County

Local News August 31, 2020 KTTN News
Drug Busts

A Cainsville man facing two drug-related counts is scheduled to appear next week in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Thirty-four-year-old James Dale Coss has been charged with a felony count of unlawful possession of marijuana and with one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Court information listed the item as a pipe commonly used to ingest or introduce a controlled substance into the body.

James Coss was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Grundy County Thursday night, August 27, 2020. Bond is $15,000 and he is scheduled to appear September 8th in Grundy County court in Trenton.

Post Views: 0
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News