Livingston County Commission to hold public hearing on health permit application for CAFO

The date, time, and location have been announced for Livingston County to hold a public hearing regarding the health permit application for a CAFO, or concentrated animal feeding operation, in the rural northern part of the county.

The applicant for the proposed sow farm is United Hog Systems LLC. A copy of the application is available in the office of the Livingston County Clerk.

The Livingston County Commission reports the public hearing is scheduled the night of September 15th beginning at 6:30 in the circuit courtroom of the Livingston County Courthouse.

