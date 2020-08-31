Additional cases of COVID-19 reported in Grundy and Mercer counties

The number of COVID-19 cases, and the number of active cases, continues to rise in Grundy and Mercer counties.

The health department office in Trenton on Monday morning reported a total of 49 confirmed coronavirus cases since testing began six months ago. That’s described as an increase by 17 from last Wednesday’s report. Grundy County Health Department noted of the 49 cases, 20 cases remain active.

Mercer County Health Department reports four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from over the weekend, making the Mercer County total rise to 20.

Sixteen previous cases have recovered and are out of isolation. Mercer County Health Department reports, via their Facebook page, that several community members have also been asked to quarantine themselves as they have been listed as close contacts of a positive case.

The health departments say it’s very important that those who are asked to quarantine do so, as that is considered the best way to stop the spread of this illness. Practice protective measures by wearing a mask in public places, staying home if you are sick or quarantined, wash your hands often, and social distance yourself as much as possible.

