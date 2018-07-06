Cainsville 4th of July Celebration to kick off tonight

The 12th Annual Cainsville 4th of July Celebration starts at the Cainsville Ball Park Friday evening, July 6th.

The Farmers Bank will sponsor an appreciation supper at 5 o’clock featuring pulled pork, chips, baked beans, and drinks will be served for free will donations. Entertainment will be provided by Jordan Crouse and Lifeline from 6 to 9 o’clock.

Rob’s Cycle will sponsor an ATV poker run with sign-up beginning at 6 o’clock on the Cainsville Square, and leave the square at 7 o’clock. The cost of the poker run is $10.00 per hand.

A craft and vendor show will be held from 8 o’clock on Saturday morning until 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

Parade registration will start in the school parking lot at 9 o’clock, and the parade will begin at 10 o’clock with parade winners announced at 10:30.

A lawn mower tractor pull will be at 11 o’clock with registration for the Cainsville Car Show held from 11:30 to 12:30. Car show judging will begin at 2 o’clock, and the winners will be announced at 3 o’clock.

A baby show will be held at noon featuring swimsuits only. The fishing tournament weigh-in will begin at 12:30 costing $10.00 per team. Corn hole will start at 1 o’clock and kickball for seven-person teams will begin at 3 o’clock. That event will cost $25.00 per team.

The More Whiskey Band will perform from 6 to 9 o’clock and Girl scouts will serve cake and ice cream for free will donations at 8 o’clock. The presentation of colors will be at 9 o’clock and a fireworks show will begin when its dark.

A fishing tournament will be held at 7 o’clock Sunday morning which will cost $10.00 per team.

A community church service run from 10:30 to 11:30. Attendees at the church service are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. Horseshoes will start at noon.

The Cainsville Community Betterment will sponsor a history walk with guided tours at 12:30 Sunday afternoon, 1 o’clock, and 1:30. Fishing tournament weigh-in will begin at 12:30, and a gun raffle winner will be drawn. A whiffle ball tournament will start at 1 o’clock with a six or seven-person team will costing $25.00 to enter.

Ducks will be released for the Cainsville Duck Run at 2 o’clock with those who purchased tickets to be included in a drawing to win a $500 prize.

