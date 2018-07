A local band will perform during the Libraries Rock Summer Reading Program at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton.

“Best in Two Days” will perform in the Hoover Theater on the third floor of the library the morning of July 13th at 10:30. Members of the band include Trent Crawford, Jacob Davis, and Emma and Ellis Gilham. Special guest performer Claire Utley will be featured.

Lunch will be served after the concert.

Like this: Like Loading...