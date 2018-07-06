Two hurt when 4-wheeler crashes in Clinton County; driver arrested on DWI accusation

Residents of Lathrop and Holt were injured late Thursday night when they were thrown off a four-wheeler on private property three miles north of Lathrop. A trooper reported the driver of the Razor four wheeler attempted to make a turn around a building when the machine overturned at the rural Clinton county location at 11:15 Thursday night.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for 23-year-old Kody Kent of Lathrop and for 22-year-old Ann Ziegler of Holt. They were transported by ambulance to the Liberty Hospital.

The highway patrol, in an arrest report, accused the driver, Kody Kent, of driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and no safety device.

