Cainsville 4th of July Celebration set for July 6th through July 8th

The 12th Annual Cainsville 4th of July Celebration will be held at the Cainsville Ball Park the weekend of July 6th through 8th.

Friday’s activities include an appreciation supper sponsored by Farmers Bank, entertainment by Jordan Crouse and Lifeline, and an ATV poker run.

Saturday’s activities include a craft and vendor show, a parade, a lawn mower tractor pull, a baby show, corn hole, a car show, kickball, Bingo, entertainment by the More Whiskey Band, girl scouts serving cake and ice cream, and fireworks.

Activities Sunday include a fishing tournament, a community church service, horseshoes, a history walk, a whiffle ball tournament, and the Cainsville Duck Run.

A cook shack will be open that Saturday and Sunday and there will also be a gun raffle for an AR-10 rifle, and tickets will be sold all weekend. Only 150 raffle tickets will be sold at $20 per ticket.

More information can be found at Cainsville community website or by calling Rebecca Deskins at 660-893-5315.

