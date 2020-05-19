Building and Nuisance Board deals with extensive list of properties at latest meeting

Extensions of time were granted regarding eight residential properties when the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board met Monday evening, May 18, 2020.

Two other properties were removed from the declaration of a nuisance as repairs were made as requested. Those locations are 912 West 14th Street owned by Teresa Coltrain and 2108 Main owned by Steve Ishmael.

Thirty-day extensions were granted to 812 Grant, 813 Olive, 409 East 19th, 1011 Custer, and 2002 Chicago. A 60-day extension was allowed to finish the removal of asbestos siding and to tear down the fire-damaged house and garage at 1437 Main.

Ninety-day extensions were authorized at two locations following requests made

in person last evening asking the board to have utilities turned on to allow work to be done. Steve May purchased 1004 Laclede and bought a building permit. He will be allowed to have water and electric service turned on. Richard Powers purchased 1312 Gilmore and bought a building permit. He’ll be allowed to have electricity turned back on. Both locations previously were identified by the city with certificates of existence of a dangerous building.

The fire damaged property at 1111 Rural is now owned by Mindy and Josh Carpenter. A building permit has been purchased and re-wiring is underway. Building Inspector Wes Barone was authorized by the board to approve their request for utility service once he feels it’s safe to do so. Citing a lack of progress and noting 1618 Mable Street owned by Joe Buckner had gone through the process including last years’ declaration of existence of a dangerous building, the board voted to proceed with municipal court action to enforce repairs or the condemnation of property. The location is on the east side of Mable just south of 17th street.

Among other actions taken without comment, the building board voted to advance

2904 Mable to a public hearing. Two addresses will advance to the category called findings of fact. These are 1804 Hillcrest and 405 West 13th Street. 1302 East 8th Street was moved to a certificate of existence of a dangerous building.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares