Trenton Downtown Improvement Association hopes to begin efforts of improving downtown properties

The Trenton Downtown Improvement Association requested, and members of the Trenton building board indicated their support, to begin efforts aimed at an equitable way of improving various properties in the downtown area of Trenton.

TDIA President Jackie Soptic said she’d like to get certain buildings into what she called “friendly hands.” The TDIA board and organization requested a partnership with the city to accelerate code enforcement in the downtown area. Mrs. Soptic noted some property owners downtown are only using their buildings for a warehouse. She asked that the owner-occupancy code needs to be enforced if someone is living there but not operating as a business.

Representatives of the Trenton Downtown Improvement Association agreed to identify several downtown private properties of concern with Building Inspector and Code Officer Wes Barone.

Also attending the meeting last evening at Trenton City Hall were TDIA Executive Director Megan Taul and board members Cathie Smith and Sarah Maloney. Seven members of the Trenton building and nuisance board were present along with the city administrator, city clerk, code officer, and police chief.

