Chillicothe officers seeking information regarding disturbance with possible weapon involvement

The Chillicothe Police Department is seeking information regarding a report of a disturbance in the 1200 block of North Washington Street Saturday night. An investigation implied the possible brandishing of a weapon took place.

Police Chief Jon Maples reports officers and detectives are investigating the incident and have taken several statements in reference to a possible fight happening. One subject was said to be causing a disturbance and called a friend who allegedly pulled a handgun on others.

Anyone who was involved in the incident, or whose child was involved, is asked to contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 8 Shares