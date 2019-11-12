Bucklin woman hurt in crash on Highway 36

A woman from Bucklin was injured when the vehicle she was a passenger in, struck a patch of ice, traveled off the north side of Highway 36 and struck a tree in Macon County one mile to the west of Callao.

Seventy-five-year-old Patricia Shawn received minor injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

The westbound sports utility vehicle was driven by 77-year-old Don Shawn of Bucklin who wasn’t hurt.

Both occupants were wearing a seat belt and the sports utility vehicle received moderate damage.

