Bucklin woman hurt in crash on Highway 36

Local News November 12, 2019 KTTN News
Traffic Accident

A woman from Bucklin was injured when the vehicle she was a passenger in, struck a patch of ice, traveled off the north side of Highway 36 and struck a tree in Macon County one mile to the west of Callao.

Seventy-five-year-old Patricia Shawn received minor injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

The westbound sports utility vehicle was driven by 77-year-old Don Shawn of Bucklin who wasn’t hurt.

Both occupants were wearing a seat belt and the sports utility vehicle received moderate damage.

Post Views: 34
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News