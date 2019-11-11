Main Street Trenton sponsors “Sip & Stroll” in downtown Trenton

An event, open to the public and called “Sip and Stroll” will be held this Saturday, November 16 in Trenton. The event is being promoted by Main Street Trenton.

The activity involves people going from one location to another to sip wine. Those who participate must be at least 21 years of age. Megan Derry of Main Street Trenton reports Saturday’s event, from 4 o’clock until 8 o’clock, includes 15 downtown locations.

Following sip and stroll, the Trenton Elks Lodge will be open with a DJ playing music from 8 until 10 o’clock.

Tickets this week cost $20.00 and can be purchased at Main Street Trenton or Vintage Vines both on Main street; as well as the website www.eventbrite.com on Saturday, the tickets will cost $25. 00.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares