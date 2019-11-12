Two crashes in Harrison County injure Ridgeway woman and Bethany man

Separate accidents on Monday in Harrison County and injured drivers from Ridgeway and Bethany.

A Route A accident Monday morning occurred approximately one mile east of Interstate 35.

Sixty-year-old Debora Cooper of Ridgeway received moderate injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

A pickup was westbound when Ms. Cooper apparently lost control on an icy road and the vehicle went off the left side. A trooper said the driver over-corrected and then the pickup overturned onto its passenger side.

The pickup was demolished in the accident two miles west of Ridgeway. The driver was using a seat belt.

In an accident Monday evening two miles west of Melbourne, the highway patrol reports 25-year-old Joel Marshall of Bethany received minor injuries and did not seek immediate medical treatment.

Marshall was driving west when he apparently fell asleep and the car went off the south side of Highway 146 where it struck a culvert.

The car was demolished and Marshall was using a seat belt.

