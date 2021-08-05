BTC Bank announces the purchase of Home Exchange Bank

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

BTC Bank announces that it has signed an agreement to purchase Home Exchange Bank with locations in Jamesport, Gilman City, and Oregon, Missouri. Terms of the purchase provide for BTC Bank to acquire substantially all of the assets, deposits, and liabilities associated with Home Exchange Bank.

The purchase is subject to regulatory and stockholder approval, which will likely occur over the next two months. The banks expect integration planning to begin immediately and the conversion of banking systems later this year. Once finalized, BTC Bank will have 16 locations throughout North- Central Missouri and one location in Southern Iowa.

BTC Bank has been investing in the Gilman City and Jamesport communities for years. With physical branches present, it will allow BTC to provide increased service, accessibility, and convenience to customers. The Bank also looks forward to expanding its presence into the Holt County area and offering exceptional banking services and commitment to the local community.

“For 100 years, BTC Bank has been committed to helping individuals, families, businesses, and farmers thrive and be successful in our communities,” says Doug Fish, BTC Bank President & CEO. “We will take the necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition of service for our new customers while continuing our long-term commitment to providing exemplary service to all of the communities we serve.”

