Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics each week

Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton announced they are currently hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics one day each week.

The Mercer County Clinic will be offering Johnson & Johnson vaccinations each Thursday, and Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group will be offering Moderna vaccinations each Friday. The vaccination clinics are open to all area residents, 18 and older.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one shot, while the Moderna vaccine requires two shots, at least 28 days apart. Patients must plan to be monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, call Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group at 660-358-5750, or Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic at 660-748-4040.

