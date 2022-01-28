BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation raises $30,000 during annual fundraising campaign

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation recently hosted its Second Annual Funding Futures fundraising campaign. One hundred sixty-five BTC Bank employees raised more than $30,000 during a month-long campaign. The original goal was $20,000.

The BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation is a local nonprofit organization of BTC Bank that focuses on supporting youth in the bank’s service area.

After the campaign, four BTC Bank branches were awarded $2,000 each to donate to youth programs of their choice. Children within the Albany, Boonville, Cameron, and Jamesport communities will be affected by the nonprofit’s campaign incentive. The remaining funds will be used to help fund activities, experiences, and programs that benefit youth throughout the bank’s service area.

BTC Bank acquired five new branches in 2021, which expanded its service area and employee count. There is a BTC Bank facility in 18 communities.

Campaign Coordinator Ashley Woody says she looks forward to connecting with more schools, programs, and activities to benefit as many children as possible.

