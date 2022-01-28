Mercer County Health Department to offer free cooking classes

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department will offer free cooking classes as part of a wellness program.

The classes will be at the Mercer County Senior Center of Princeton on February 2nd, March 2nd, and March 30th from 6 to 7 p.m. The programs will include weekly recipes, a cookbook, and a chance to win prizes, including an Instant Pot.

Class sizes may be limited. A link to register for the cooking classes is on the Mercer County Health Department’s Facebook page. Call the health department for more information at 660-748-3630.

