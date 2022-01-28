Life Options Green Hills Executive Director speaks at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Life Options Green Hills Executive Director Rachael Brothers spoke at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on January 27th. The pregnancy resource center in Trenton provides free, confidential services.

Brothers said information is presented to help expectant mothers make decisions that are the best for them and their children. The center provides counseling, prenatal testing, and support. It is adding sexual testing and treatment as well as dad education to get fathers more involved with the pregnancy.

Brothers said individuals, organizations, and businesses can provide support to Life Options Green Hills. The center is operated only by donations and private funding, including private grants.

During the business meeting, there was a sign-up sheet for Trenton Rotary Club members wanting to form a team for the Princeton Rotary Club’s trivia night on February 19th. The event is a fundraiser for scholarships.

