“Brush Arbor” event to be held at park in Lineville, Iowa

A nonprofit community church event will be held in Lineville, Iowa starting July 14th. Individuals from area churches will speak, and multiple churches will participate in Brush Arbor at the Lineville City Park through July 17th.

Music will start at 6:30 July 14th through 16th. Music will start on July 17th at 5:30, and a meal will be served at 6 o’clock. Free services will start at 7 o’clock each night.

Speakers on July 14th include Mike Tipton with the Mercer and Princeton United Methodist Churches and Ron Helton from the Mercer Baptist Church. Gary Lanning of the Lineville Baptist Church and Abner Neil of the Princeton Baptist Church will speak on July 15th. Phil Huffman of the Mercer Assembly of God Church and Norma Gott representing Lineville Assembly of God Church will speak on July 16th. Micah Ferguson of Trenton will speak on July 17th.

Each service will have a theme. July 14th is Veterans Night and will include a presentation of colors and recognition of veterans. July 15th is Heroes Night and will include recognition of individuals such as nurses, doctors, firefighters, and paramedics. July 16th is Children’s Night and will include balloons, cotton candy, a bounce house, popsicles, and prizes. July 17th is Youth Night and will include drawings.

If there is rain, Brush Arbor will be moved to the Lineville Assembly of God Church.