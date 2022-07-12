Obituary & Services: Twyla Jane Coon

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Twyla Jane Coon, 91, Goshen, MO passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at a Princeton, MO nursing home.

She was born on June 29, 1931, in Mercer County, Missouri the daughter of Miles Marvin and Nellie Marie (Loveless) Wright.

She graduated from Ravanna High School in 1949 as class valedictorian. After graduation, Twyla was employed by Hollett’s Café in Princeton. She later worked for 12 years for the Farmers State Bank in Princeton. She was a member of the Princeton First Baptist Church.

Twyla married Winton Eugene “Gene” Coon on November 21, 1954, at the First Baptist Church, Princeton, and celebrated over 67 years of marriage. To this union, they had one son, Allan Eugene, born on October 1, 1963, in Princeton, MO. He preceded Twyla in death.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Eva Moore.

Twyla is survived by her husband, Gene Coon, Princeton, MO, and sisters, Leila (Max) Shaffer, Princeton, MO, and Gale Palestine, Carl Junction, MO.

Graveside Services and Burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 15 in Goshen Cemetery, Princeton, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. There is no scheduled family visitation. Memorials may be made to the Goshen Cemetery in the care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.