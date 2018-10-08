Bright Futures Trenton to hold breakfast event

A breakfast is planned later this month to recognize the many volunteers working in support of Bright Futures Trenton.

An open invitation is extended to individuals, businesses, and groups who have supported the program during the past year. The breakfast is also open to anyone interested in becoming involved in the future.

The Bright Futures Trenton celebration and volunteer appreciation breakfast is October 26th at the Trenton high school gymnasium. Doors will open at 6:30 that morning with breakfast to begin at 6:45.

Reservations are requested by Friday, October 19th with Susan Leeper at the Trenton R-9 school district office (359 3994) or by sending an email to Terri Critten, the Bright Futures coordinator at [email protected].