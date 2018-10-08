Dr. NiCole Neal elected to North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees

Dr. NiCole McHargue Neal is the newest member of the North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees. Dr. Neal was recently inducted at the September Board of Trustees meeting joining as the sixth trustee. She will fill the remainder of Steve Busch’s term who moved out of the service area.

Dr. Neal graduated from Trenton Senior High School and attended the University of Missouri-Columbia receiving a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies: Chemistry and Biology, and English. She then attended the University of Missouri-Kansas City and received her Doctorate in Pharmacy. Dr. Neal has been a pharmacist locally at Hy-Vee and Shopko and has been employed as an adjunct instructor for North Central Missouri College.

Dr. Neal has been active in the community as a board member for the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library, the Grundy County Health Department, and the Trenton High School Alumni. She has served youth programs: Girl Scouts, North Missouri Saddle Club, Green Hills Soccer Program, Trenton Ball Association, and Trenton Band Boosters. She is also a member of the Hodge Presbyterian Church.

“I am grateful for this amazing community and appreciate the opportunity to raise my family in my hometown,” said NiCole. “I believe in supporting your community through service, and I am honored to continue to do that as a Trustee for North Central Missouri College.”

Dr. Neal was raised in Trenton, Missouri and is the daughter of Mayor Dr. Nick McHargue and his wife, Cheri. She is married to Vince Neal of Whitaker-Eads Funeral Home and Resthaven Cemetery. Together, they have two children, Wyatt and Elle.