Bright Futures Trenton Community to sponsor multiple “Back to School” events

Plans continued to be made for the Bright Futures Trenton Community Back to School event next month which is described as a benefit for students and families of the Trenton R-9 School District who need assistance with back to school needs.

This is a community event with Bright Futures, the Grundy County Health Department and local churches, organizations, and individuals coming together to meet the needs of children. Bright Futures Coordinator is Terri Critten of Rissler school.

Thursday, August 9th is the date of events held in multiple locations in Trenton.

At Trenton High School, activities include parents of R-9 students enrolling their students online from 9 am to 4 pm. Computers will be available and R-9 staff will assist in the enrollment process. “Pass the Pride”, is called a sharing of gently worn Trenton Bulldog apparel. That also takes place at the high school August 9th. The activity includes distribution of school supplies for Trenton R-9 students in need.

The Grundy County Health Department will hold its annual school health fair at the First Christian Church from 4 to 7 pm on August 9th. Health department personnel will provide health screenings, share safety information and distribute school supplies to area students who participate in the screenings.

Trenton First Baptist Church will host a clothing room, where families can come and select like-new clothing for their students’ back to school needs. Also at the Baptist church location will be representatives from Hodge Presbyterian Church, who provide new shoes to students in need. Several local hairstylists also are expected to volunteer their time to provide free basic back to school haircuts. Hours for events at the Trenton 1st Baptist church are from 4 to 7 pm August 9.

Trenton Hy-Vee will provide a cookout at Moberly Park from 6 to 8 pm for families who participated in the day’s activities. The health department will also be hosting a swim party at the Trenton Family Aquatic Center from 7 to 9 that night.

Volunteers are sought to assist with activities throughout the day of August 9th. Persons who would like to share their time to help Bright Futures meet the needs of local families are asked to contact Mrs. TerriCritten by email at [email protected].



The organization’s Facebook page – Bright Futures Trenton – also lists specific volunteer requests for not only the Aug. 9 event but for other needs throughout the school year

