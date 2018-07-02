Changes announced in Tuesday event schedule at Sullivan County Fair

A change has been announced in the exhibit schedule and the trophy presentation during the Sullivan County Fair this week at Milan.

The most recent information shows FFA exhibits arrive Tuesday, July 3rd at 4 o’clock with judging at 6:30. Exhibits from the 4-H youth and clover kids are to be registered between 4 and 6 o’clock Tuesday with conference judging to begin at 6:30 in the evening.

The updated schedule also shows the trophy presentation for the Sullivan County shootout at 7:30 tomorrow night. Events are at the expo and fairgrounds on Business Highways 5 and 6 south of Milan.

After taking an Independence Day break on Wednesday, Sullivan County Fair at Milan resumes Thursday with livestock judging through Saturday and a horse show and archery shoot next Sunday.

