Jamesport Board of Education adopts balanced budget for next school year

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education has adopted a balanced budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year with approval also given to a change order to allow all of the bus barn to have a concrete floor.

Figures provided by Superintendent David Probasco shows anticipated revenues of $2,771,501 with expenditures projected for the one year period at Jamesport of $2,745,629, a difference of $25,872.

The Tri-County board voted to make the routine transfer of funds to reflect actual revenues and expenditures for the previous fiscal year.

With money available at the end of the recently-concluded fiscal year, Superintendent Probasco said a change order was approved to expand the concrete area of the new bus barn. Initially, he stated concrete was planned for only a section of the service bay.

Probasco said having all of the flooring in concrete makes the building cleaner and drier as well as more energy efficient. Up to four buses can be housed inside the bus barn on school district property. Generational Buildings of Jamesport is constructing the bus barn at the Jamesport school.

The next meeting of the Tri-County board of education is July 11th.

