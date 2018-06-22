Bridge replacements underway over over West Fork Locust Creek and Elm Branch

The West Fork Locust Creek Bridge closed Monday, June 18 and the Elm Branch Bridge is scheduled to close Monday, June 25. Both bridges, located on U.S. Route 136 east of Lucerne, will be rebuilt in the same alignment as their predecessors.

The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Boone Construction Company of Columbia to complete both bridge replacements. While the bridges may open at different times, U.S. Route 136 should reopen to all traffic through Putnam County in late September.

During these closures, motorists will need to seek an alternate route. All schedules are weather dependent and subject to change.

These two bridges have served Putnam County travelers since 1931. After holding up to the wear and tear of more than 2,100 cars and trucks each day, the bridges are in need of replacement. Travelers over the new structures will see roadway improvements and safety enhancements. Each new bridge will be 32 feet wide with the creation of wider lanes and new four-foot shoulders.

