MoDOT planned road work for North Missouri for the week of June 25, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northern Missouri region planned for the week of June 25 through July 1 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, mowing, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs, litter pick up and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 71 – Guardrail, rumble strips and striping from Route 48 to Route A (Nodaway County), June 25 – 29

Atchison County

I-29 – Pavement repair from mile marker 124 near the Iowa state line to mile marker 111 near Route 111, June 25 – 29

U.S. Route 275 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136, June 25 – 29

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Milling and pothole patching near Route 6 (Frederick Avenue), June 25

Route 752 – Pavement repair from King Hill Avenue to 6th Street, June 26 – 27

Route FF – Pavement repair at U.S. Route 169, June 27 – 28

Caldwell County

Route 13 – Pothole patching from Route P to SE Quarry Drive, June 25 – 26

Route U – Pothole patching, June 27 – 29

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing and resurfacing project from the Missouri River to the city limits of Chillicothe, June 25 – 30. This project includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Chariton County

Route 5 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Puzzle Creek Bridge from U.S. Route 24 to just north of Route WW, June 25 – 28, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Clinton County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the McGuire Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through July. A signed detour is in place.

Route C – Resurfacing and shoulder project from Route 116 to Route CC, June 21 – 22. A pilot car and a flagger will direct traffic through the work zone.

Daviess County

Route 13 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Honey Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement resurfacing and realignment project at the Route 33 North/Route M junction. One lane in each direction will remain closed as the temporary crossovers are removed. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing project from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, June 25 – 30. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Harrison County

Route AA/H – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement at the I-35 overpass. The bridge will be closed through July. One lane of I-35 may be closed in each direction during the project.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route N at Eagleville, June 25 – 30. This includes a 16-foot width restriction and will include overnight lane closures.

I-35 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, June 25 – 29

Holt County

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement at the Nodaway River Bridge. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. This traffic pattern will be in place through August and includes a 13-foot width restriction.

I-29 – Resurfacing project from Route W to Route 118, June 25 – 29

Route Y – Bridge maintenance at the I-29 overpass, June 26 – 27

Route T – Bridge maintenance at the Mill Creek Bridge, June 28 – 29

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Turkey Creek Bridge and Turkey Creek Overflow Bridge, June 25 – 26

U.S. Route 36 – Shoulder improvements and guardrail work from just east of Route 11 to Route 5, June 25 – 29. This project includes a 16-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Locust Creek Bridge, June 27 – 28

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at the Higgins Drain Ditch, June 28 – 29

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing and resurfacing project from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, June 25 – 30. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

Routes C and JJ – Pothole patching, June 25 – 29

U.S. Route 65 – Sealing project from the north city limits of Chillicothe to the Iowa state line, June 25 – 30. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 71 – Guardrail, rumble strips and striping from Route A to just north of Route 48 (Andrew County), June 25 – 29

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder improvements from east of the city limits of Maryville to Route 46 in Ravenwood, June 25 – 29

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Elm Branch Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

Route H, N and CC – Pothole patching, June 25 – 29

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED for a resurfacing project, June 25, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route K – Pothole patching, June 26 – 29

