Trenton FFA members hold event for 4th graders

Members of the Trenton FFA officer team recently held an event for 4th graders in summer school on June 19th.

Officers presented the “Food for America” program and taught students about the food pyramid and where their food comes from. The officers made pizza with the students to show them different types of food in each part of the food pyramid.

Each student also drew and colored their favorite food on the USDA MyPlate page and concluded the morning by asking the officers questions about different types of food, FFA, ag classes, and high school. Submitted by reporters Kayli Crawford and Mackenzie McAtee.

Like this: Like Loading...