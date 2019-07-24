Bond hearings held for men involved in high-speed pursuit on Sunday morning

Bond hearings were held in the Associate Division of Clinton County Circuit Court today (Wednesday) for two men each charged with three felonies stemming from a multi-county law enforcement pursuit that ended in Clinton County.

The judge reduced the bond for JaJuan Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas to $500 with supervision. He was to seek employment or an education program. Bond reduction was denied for Russell Reed of Kansas City, Missouri.

Coleman and Reed are scheduled to appear in court next July 31st. They face charges of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident—property damage exceeding $1,000, and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing.

The Highway Patrol and other officers were involved in a chase Sunday involving three vehicles allegedly stolen from a dealership at Springfield, Illinois.

Patrol Public Information and Education Officer Sergeant Jake Angle previously reported one vehicle was stopped near Brookfield after its tires were spiked, one crashed in Clinton County, and the other came to a stop in Clinton County due to spiked tires.

The drivers were taken into custody after reportedly fleeing.