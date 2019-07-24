Grundy County Health Department to host annual “School Health Fair”

The Grundy County Health Department’s Annual School Health Fair will be held on Tuesday, August 6 from 4-7 pm at First Christian Church, 1700 Princeton Road, in Trenton. The event is open to all Grundy County students entering kindergarten through 12th grade, including homeschooled children aged 5-18.

Area providers will offer health screenings:

Dr. Andy Cox – dental screenings

Dr. Ethan Cross – scoliosis screenings

Premier Eyecare – vision screening

Grundy County Health Department – height, weight, blood pressure

Students that complete the screenings will receive essential school supplies to start the school year and a pass for a free pool party that night. There will be games and prizes for the students.

Community partners will host displays featuring their services and local emergency services personnel will be on hand with their equipment.

For more information about the Grundy County School Health Fair, please contact the Grundy County Health Department at 660.359.4196.