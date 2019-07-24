Program to help older adults manage falls scheduled for Trenton

A free program designed to help older adults manage falls and increase activity levels will be held in Trenton in August and September.

A Matter of Balance will be held in the Grundy County Extension Office in the Alexander Student Building on the North Central Missouri College campus Thursdays from 10 o’clock to noon August 1st through September 19th.

Participants will learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home, and exercise to increase strength and balance.

Individuals encouraged to attend include anyone concerned about falls and interested in improving balance, flexibility, and strength as well as anyone who has fallen in the past or who has restricted activities because of falling concerns.

More information on A Matter of Balance in August and September in Trenton can be obtained by contacting Grundy County Extension Office Support Staff member Vickie Pash at 660-357-6582 or Livingston County Extension Field Specialist in Human Development Jessica Trussell at 660-646-0811.