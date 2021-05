Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for an area of Mercer County following repairs on Tuesday to a water line.

Mercer County Public Water Supply District lists the advisory for customers on Route C between the intersections of Route C and Florence Street and Route C and Foghorn Street. The advisory also includes those on Foghorn Street.

Rural customers need to boil water until further notice is issued.

