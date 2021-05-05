Audio: Nearly half of Missouri’s state prisoners have been given a COVID-19 vaccination

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Nearly half of Missouri’s state prisoners have been given a coronavirus vaccination.

Missouri Department of Corrections data shows nearly 10,800 prisoners have received their coronavirus vaccination. The number of active inmate cases is 71. The largest COVID-19 outbreak – 41 cases – is at the prison in northeast Missouri’s Vandalia, followed by 23 cases at the prison in mid-Missouri’s Fulton. The number of active worker cases is nine.

The case count is a far cry from 949 active inmates cases, and 364 active staff cases recorded last October. Coronavirus infection levels have drastically declined within Missouri’s 21 prisons since the department began using disinfectant sprayers and air purifying devices. The department is also tracking the virus through its wastewater systems.

