Big rig hits farm tractor from behind near Stewartsville

An Osborn man received minor injuries when the farm tractor he was operating was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer unit near Stewartsville.

Fifty-four-year-old Christopher Arnaman was taken by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The semi-truck driver, 55-year old Gene Cairo of Savannah, was not reported hurt.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 36 just east of Stewartsville as the farm tractor and the truck both were westbound in the passing lane. After the truck hit the tractor, the truck jack-knifed and came to rest in the passing lane. The tractor came to rest on Ogle Road.

The damage was listed as extensive to both the tractor and the truck. Cairo was wearing a seat belt.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares