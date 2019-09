A term-limited Missouri state senator who chairs the powerful Fiscal Oversight Committee says he will focus on helping seniors and children, in his final year in the Senate. Rogersville Republican Mike Cunningham spoke to Missourinet in Sedalia.

Cunningham, a livestock farmer in the Ozarks, is also focusing on farm issues. He notes Missouri’s 88-BILLION dollar agricultural industry is the state’s top industry.

