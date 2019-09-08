Four children hurt in Saturday crash

Four people were hurt Saturday night in a collision in Downing in northeast Missouri.

All four injured were passengers in a sports utility vehicle. 12-year old Kayden Miller, 8-year-old Bryson Miller, 14-year old Jayden Burgess, all of Arbela and 13-year old Sabrina Hhiemer of Memphis, Missouri were taken to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis with minor injuries.

The children were passengers in the SUV operated by 34-year old Anthony Miller of Arbela who wasn’t reported hurt. The driver of a car, 19-year old Shelby Bennett of Downing also did not receive any injuries in the crash.

The crash happened on Highway 136 at Route A in Downing as the car was northbound on Route A, failed to halt at a stop sign and hit the SUV, which was eastbound on Highway 136.

Both vehicles received moderate damage and all six individuals were wearing seat belts.

