Milan man injured in rollover crash near Osgood

A Milan resident was hurt early Sunday when a sports utility vehicle overturned on a country road northeast of Osgood.

Thirty-nine-year old James Fordyce of Milan was taken by private vehicle to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan with moderate injuries. Fordyce was a passenger in the SUV driven by 37-year old Rachelle Fordyce of Milan who wasn’t injured in the crash.

The crash happened on Boulder Drive just north of Route TT in western Sullivan County as the southbound vehicle went off the right side of the road, returned to the driving surface, and overturned.

The SUV sustained moderate damage and neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.

