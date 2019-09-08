Motorcycle strikes deer sending Bogard woman to hospital

A Bogard woman was injured late Saturday night when a motorcycle hit a deer in western Carroll County ejecting her from the machine.

Forty-nine-year old Andrea Rodenberg was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton with serious injuries. Rodenberg was a passenger on the motorcycle operated by 33-year old Christopher Rodenberg of Bogard who was not hurt during the crash

The accident happened at Route K and County Road 121 in as the eastbound motorcycle crested a hill and hit the deer. Upon contact, the passenger, Andrea Rodenberg, was thrown from the motorcycle.

Both individuals were wearing safety equipment and damage to the motorcycle was listed as minor.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares