Pedestrian struck by car in Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Police Department reports a pedestrian sustained moderate injuries to her leg as the result of a vehicle striking her at the intersection of Jackson and Washington streets on Friday morning.

Emergency medical services transported 80-year-old Theresa Figg of Chillicothe to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

A vehicle, driven by 51-year-old Christina George-Spainhour of Chillicothe, stopped at a red light in the northbound outside lane of Washington Street, before attempting to turn right onto Jackson Street.

George-Spainhour told police she looked for vehicle and pedestrian traffic before attempting to turn and was unable to see Figg, who reportedly stepped out from behind a large signal control box.

The Chillicothe Police note the pedestrian also failed to see the vehicle and stepped into the side of the vehicle as it turned.

