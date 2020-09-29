Big rig hits combine on Highway 36 near Mooresville

The Highway Patrol reports a Breckenridge man sustained minor injuries when a tractor-trailer struck the combine he operated one mile west of Mooresville on Tuesday morning, September 29th.

Emergency medical services transported 60-year-old Curt Shonk to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe. No injuries were reported for truck driver 72-year-old Daniel Deal of Kansas City.

The vehicles traveled west on Highway 36 before the truck allegedly tried to pass the combine at County Road 405 and struck the driver’s side rear tire. The combine traveled into the median, overturned, and came to rest on its side. The tractor-trailer ran off the north side of Highway 36 and came to rest on its wheels in the ditch.

The combine was totaled, and the truck received extensive damage. Deal wore a seat belt, but it is unknown if Shonk did.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares