Grundy County Commission accepts resignation, modify employee handbook

The Grundy County Commission voted to modify the county employee handbook, accepted a resignation, and approved Coronavirus Relief funding.

The modification to the employee handbook states employees must submit all required paperwork to the county clerk’s office. The information must be verified prior to their first day of employment.

A resignation was accepted from Blake Williams with the Road and Bridge Department. Grundy County is accepting applications to fill the open laborer position.

Coronavirus Relief expenses were approved for Pleasant View R-6 and Trenton R-9 school districts as well as the Sunnyview Nursing Home, Friends and Families of the Developmentally Disabled, and Grundy County Health Department.

It was reported Grundy County Ambulance call volume was up in the last week. Carla Schenk has been hired as a part-time paramedic.

A project update was submitted for the Berry Bridge north of Galt. Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs is working in conjunction with the State Emergency Management Agency to solidify documentation for an emergency declaration involving severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding last year.

Repairs are being made to finish a Federal Emergency Management Agency culvert site on Fir Lane.

Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation representatives Chris Hoffman and Jackie Soptic discussed the Natural Resources Conservation Service Streambank Stabilization Program and a project involving the Highway 6 Thompson River Bridge. The IDC supports pursuing the program.

