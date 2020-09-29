COVID-19 cases increase by 8 in Grundy County since Monday

The Grundy County Health Department reports 241 total COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of eight since Monday, September 28th. One hundred eighty-six cases have been confirmed, and 55 are probable. Sixty-four cases are active. Seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for the county.

The Grundy County Health Department notes the antigen test is becoming more widely used, but it is not considered a confirmatory test by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Individuals who receive positive antigen results are classified as probable cases. The number of probable cases is anticipated to grow as the antigen test becomes a more popular testing option.

The Putnam County Health Department announces it was notified of an additional community member who tested positive for COVID-19. The county currently has one laboratory-confirmed person, two deaths, and 32 recovered cases.

The health department notes the Putnam County Memorial Hospital of Unionville has testing available by appointment Monday through Friday from 10 to 2 o’clock. Contact the hospital to schedule an appointment at 660-947-7373.

