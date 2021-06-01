Bethany Police Department seeks public’s help in locating woman missing since May 10

The Bethany Police Department is seeking help in finding a woman reported missing from Bethany on May 10, 2021.

Twenty-three-year-old Jacqueline “Jacy” Deaver reportedly left her assisted facility on foot with little property. She is said to be disoriented and confused, be street smart, and keep mostly to herself.

Deaver is described as having dark skin and brown eyes. She has straight black shoulder-length hair and wears glasses.

Deaver has family in the Kansas City area and extended family in Texas. She may be en route to Colorado but has spent time in Arkansas.

Anyone with information on Deaver’s location is asked to contact the Bethany Police Department at (660) 425-3199 or your local law enforcement agency.