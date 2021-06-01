Linn County Health Department also reporting COVID-19 variants circulating within county

Linn County Health Department has received notification from the state of Missouri that the Indian variant of COVID-19 is circulating in Linn County. Both variants are highly contagious.

B.1.617.2-Indian is labeled a variant of interest by the CDC, seems to take a smaller viral load to infect and may be up to 50 percent more contagious than the U.K. variant.

B.1.1.7-UK is labeled a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has shown to be 50 percent more contagious than the original virus.

The Missouri Department of Health estimates around 80% of current cases of COVID-19 in the state have been caused by the U.K. variant.

All three types of vaccine being used in the United States have proven effective against the variants circulating in the nation by lessening symptoms of COVID-19 and reducing hospitalization and death.

The Linn County Health Department encourages all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to be vigilant about prevention measures such as wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently, staying home from work, church, summer school, daycare, and everywhere else if you do not feel well and getting tested sooner rather than later, so close contacts can be notified.