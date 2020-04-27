Bethany man sentenced to prison on rape, sodomy and sexual misconduct involving a child

A rural Bethany resident, 35-year-old Joseph Borntreger has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to multiple sex-related counts.

Borntreger entered guilty pleas to four counts of statutory rape in the second degree; two counts of statutory sodomy; three counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15; and one count of incest.

Borntreger was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for terms of five years on the rape and sodomy charges and four years on the sexual misconduct and incest charges. The terms are to run concurrently for most of the charges.

Sentencing was announced by Judge Thomas Alley in Division One of the Harrison County Circuit Court.

