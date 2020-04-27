Four injured in crash on Highway 169; driver arrested on multitude of allegations

Four people were injured, including two children, in the collision of two vehicles Sunday afternoon one mile to the north of Gower.

The Clinton county accident happened at the junction of Highway 169 and Route Double-V at 3:25 pm. One driver was arrested following an investigation.

Forty-one-year-old Matthew Schmidt received minor injuries and 37-year-old Elizabeth Schmidt, both of Smithville, had moderate injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, 33-year-old Clinton Cashatt of Agency wasn’t hurt, however, two boys ages 10 and 13, received moderate injuries. All of the injured were taken by ambulances to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

Both of the Schmidts were using seat belts while Cashatt and his two passengers were not in safety devices. Troopers reported both vehicles were demolished when one apparently failed to yield the right of way to the other.

The patrol accused Clinton Cashatt of felony driving while intoxicated involved an accident with physical injuries, endangering the welfare of two children, second-degree assault, alleged failure to display valid plates, failure to yield after stopping at an intersection and no proof of insurance.

Cashatt was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Clinton County Jail.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares