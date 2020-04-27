Area students receive scholarships from FCS Financial

Students at Grundy R-5 and Chillicothe high schools are among 35 recipients of FCS Financial scholarships. Each receives $1,500 to assist with the cost of higher education.

Among the local recipients of FCS scholarships are Jandie Peterson of rural Trenton and Madelyn Wilford of rural Laredo. Others from schools in northwest Missouri include Olivia Owen at Maysville, Alexia Sweiger of King City, Reed McIntyre of Ravenwood, Sianna Matthews of Mound City, and Faith Trimmer of Maitland.

Since 2004, FCS Financial reports more than $670,000 has been distributed through the scholarship program to children and grandchildren of FCS Financial members across the state. Applications will be available by September 1st for 2021 higher education scholarships.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares