Bethany man faces weapons charge after weekend incident

A Bethany man is in jail following his arrest for weekend incidents that included the use of a weapon at a Bethany residence. Online court information shows 64-year-old Robert Munoz is charged with three felony counts: 1st-degree burglary, armed criminal action, and 1st-degree harassment. There is one misdemeanor count for 1st-degree trespass. Bond was set at $100,000 cash.

A probable cause statement from a law enforcement officer accuses Munoz of going to a neighbor’s residence Friday night. He allegedly kicked in the door while holding a rifle and yelling about noise from a nearby motor vehicle. Munoz was quoted as telling authorities that over the years, he had requested visitors to this residence to stop leaving their vehicles running because exhaust fumes make him sick.

The four-count complaint was filed by the Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney, Alex Van Zandt. Munoz is charged in Harrison County Circuit Court with felony burglary for unlawfully entering the residence on South 10th Street while armed with a deadly weapon for the alleged purpose of harassment. The weapon was described by authorities as a .22 caliber shotgun. Munoz is also accused of causing emotional distress to a resident of the house when the weapon was discharged from Munoz’s front porch and into the yard.

